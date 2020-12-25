Dent County Sheriff’s Office arrests ‘The Grinch’

A staged arrest of "The Grinch" in Dent County.(Dent County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Dent County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff | December 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 6:52 PM

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A staged holiday-spirited arrest is gaining attention in Dent County. Authorities arrested “The Grinch” on Christmas Eve!

‘The Grinch” was sent to Dent County Jail and took a mug shot Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The Grinch” is accused of dressing up as Santa Clause and stealing presents under a tree from a home.

However, the missing presents have been returned!

Posted by Dent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 24, 2020

