Dent County Sheriff’s Office arrests ‘The Grinch’

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A staged holiday-spirited arrest is gaining attention in Dent County. Authorities arrested “The Grinch” on Christmas Eve!
‘The Grinch” was sent to Dent County Jail and took a mug shot Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, “The Grinch” is accused of dressing up as Santa Clause and stealing presents under a tree from a home.
However, the missing presents have been returned!
