Church adjusts Christmas services due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many churches in the Heartland have large crowds during Christmas time, but due to the pandemic, they’re adjusting their services to keep people safe.
“This year’s Christmas service is different in some ways but exactly the same in others,” Pastor John Dehne said.
This is the first time St. Andrew Lutheran Church is streaming it online, according to Dehne.
“A significant number of not only our people but people from all over the world worshipped with us online, so while the sanctuary was less full there were still as many or more people worshipping with us collectively,” Dehne said.
There’s still choir, but its virtual.
“That was pre-recorded spaced-out in our sanctuary,” he said.
To prevent over-crowding in the sanctuary, Dehne recommends congregation members pre-register on the church’s website to make sure they can get enough room for their family.
“We have all of our services into January listed, families can go on and sign up and reserve their space,” Dehne said.
Lynn and Carol Winter attend in-person services regularly. They said even though there’s less people in attendance this year, they’re excited to still see some familiar faces.
“It just means so much to be able to wish them a Merry Christmas in person. I certainly feel for those people who are uncomfortable to get out into crowds I 100 percent get that and we miss them,” Carol Winter said.
Even with all these changes, one thing remains the same.
“Whether we’re here or whether we’re online, still having an opportunity to worship together and sing praises to God,” Dehne said.
