Very cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Eve Heartland. The cold air has moved into the area and we even saw a few flurries across our eastern counties. Skies will clear in most areas over night and temperatures will drop rapidly. Readings will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from near 10 degrees in our northern counties to 15 degrees in our southern counties. Wind chill temperatures will be close to zero north to the upper single digits south.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and very cold. There may be a few early day flurries in our eastern counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 20s north to upper 20s and lower 30s south.
We will see a nice warm up over the weekend. By Sunday most of the Heartland will see highs in the 50s. There is a chance for a few showers late Sunday into Sunday night.
