Very cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Eve Heartland. The cold air has moved into the area and we even saw a few flurries across our eastern counties. Skies will clear in most areas over night and temperatures will drop rapidly. Readings will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from near 10 degrees in our northern counties to 15 degrees in our southern counties. Wind chill temperatures will be close to zero north to the upper single digits south.