Survival Flight 2 delivers Christmas gifts to family in Gideon

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the season of giving, and one medical transportation company in the Heartland is making it extra special for families who need some help.
Survival Flight 2 in Kennett made this Christmas extra special for one family in need.
They deliver Christmas gifts every year for families struggling financially and this year it’s for Rayne, Rylan and their siblings.
“I was stressing very much so on how we were going to figure out Christmas,” mother, Erica Shepherd said.
Shepherd said it’s been a challenging year for her family since she had to take an unpaid maternity leave. “I feel my kids deserved a Christmas. It wasn’t like I wasn’t trying to give them a Christmas, just being a single mom of four kids is really hard.”
That’s why she turned to the Survival Flight Christmas Wish Family program.
“I’m very grateful for the help that we have received,” she said.
The boys said they were surprised by the delivery.
Jaspher Crain and Cristy Buck work with Survival Flight 2. They explained why the gift-giving is rewarding.
“Just seeing the excitement on the kid’s face,” Crain said.
Shepherd and her kids will unwrap most of their gifts on Christmas Day.
