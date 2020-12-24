Southeast Mo. family receives new furniture in giveaway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One southeast Missouri family is getting a house full of new furniture this holiday season.
Ronica Washington, who lives with six of her children, was already planning to buy new furniture after the new year, but when she received a phone call from Hutson’s Big Sandy, she learned that she no longer had to worry.
“I thought it was some type of prank or something, if I’m being serious,” Washington said.
She didn’t enter the giveaway for herself, someone else anonymously nominated her and her family to be the recipients.
Christa Zickfield, finance and marketing manager at Hutson, said that about 30 area people filled out an online application to enter the giveaway, some nominating themselves, but most nominating others.
Washington was handpicked by a committee to be the recipient of the new furniture.
“It was really cool process to see and read about the people here in our community that are deserving of this, who give back to their communities and do so much for their families,” Zickfield said.
Washington’s family received a new dining room table and chairs, a washer and dryer, a new queen bed and dresser set and a new bed and mattress set for each child.
“I am very, very grateful, and this is the best Christmas gift; and, you know, I am very blessed,” Washington said. “I just want to thank whoever anonymously did this for me. It is a blessing and I am very, very happy and I thank you so much for just highly recommending me because I did hear that you said some very good things about me and my family and I am just very blessed that whoever did that for me.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.