7,037 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 96 deaths

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 7,037 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 96 deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 positives for a total 12,782,980.
As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
