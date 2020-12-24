7,037 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 96 deaths

By Ashley Smith | December 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 1:07 PM

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 7,037 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 96 deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 positives for a total 12,782,980.

As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

