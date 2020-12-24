First Alert Thursday Outlook

Arctic air blowing in from the northwest will make for the coldest weather of the season thus far for the next couple of days. Although the air will be dry, impressively cold air aloft will likely bring clouds and even a few snow flurries to the region as we go through the day. Daytime temps today will range from just below freezing north to just above freezing in the south, but a gusty northwest wind will create a significant wind chill factor. Tonight will be very cold and still a bit breezy, with temps falling from the 20s into the teens after sunset. A few locations may see overnight lows dip into the single digits. Christmas Day will will be cold again, but with fewer clouds and lighter winds.