First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Arctic air blowing in from the northwest will make for the coldest weather of the season thus far for the next couple of days. Although the air will be dry, very cold air aloft will likely bring some clouds and even a few snow flurries here and there. In fact heavy snow showers will be possible just to our east and northeast, so we’ll have to watch radars closely. Daytime temps today will range from just below freezing north to just above freezing in the south, but a gusty northwest wind will create a significant wind chill factor. Tonight will be very cold and still a bit breezy, with temps falling from the 20s into the teens. Christmas Day will be cold again, but with fewer clouds and more sunshine.