Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 new cases
By Ashley Smith | December 24, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 1:19 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one Saline County COVID-19 related death and 25 new cases.

Saline County has 10 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and White County has seven new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,768 lab confirmed positives, including 28 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,133 lab-confirmed positives, including 16 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 340 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

