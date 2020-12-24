Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 25 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one Saline County COVID-19 related death and 25 new cases.
Saline County has 10 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and White County has seven new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,768 lab confirmed positives, including 28 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,133 lab-confirmed positives, including 16 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 340 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
