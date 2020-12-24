Carbondale church keeps Christmas dinner tradition alive

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale is keeping a tradition alive, for more than 20 years they have held an annual Christmas dinner.
Father Bob Flannery said it’s an important event, even more so this year, due to the pandemic.
“I think its really important. first of all people are counting on it. A lot of people wouldn’t have the resources or places aren’t open on Christmas Day, and so were able to help them with that and even for the spirit of it. It gives us hope and promise,” he said.
Flannery is anticipating 300-400 people to attend or pick up meals. “They don’t have to sign up the walk up or the drive through to be able to get a meal well have the food for them.”
Organizer, Scott Thorne said, “they can get a hot meal, they can go home well provide them Turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and desert.”
Thorne and other volunteers will start early on Christmas morning prepping the meal.
“I’ll be in putting turkey in the oven about 5 a.m. Volunteers will start showing up well be preparing dressing and the other sides about 8 a.m.,” Thorne stated.
Thorne said he wishes they could feed people inside but, he says this is the next best option, “normally, of course, we would have a sit-down dinner where they can stop and converse with each other, but this is the next best thing.”
Flannery said he understands how important it is to come together, “Carbondale, being a college town, a lot of people like myself have family roots elsewhere and so they may not be traveling especially this year so it’s a great thing we can do this all together.”
The dinner pickup and drop off will run from 12pm to 2pm on Christmas Day. Those wanting a meal delivered can contact the church at 618-457-4556.
