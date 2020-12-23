You can still visit ‘A Christmas Story’ House in Tremont, but expect some changes due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 is forcing us to celebrate Christmas differently this year, but that doesn’t mean all your holiday spirit has to go away.
“Once you get here, it will feel like Christmas,” said Brittany Knafler, staff member at the “A Christmas Story” House and Museum.
“A Christmas Story” House and Museum in Tremont features props, costumes and memorabilia from the film.
Knafler says you can still experience all of the Christmas joy the house has to offer, but there are now some COVID-19 modifications.
Once you get into the house, you’ll see that everything looks the same, but there are hand sanitizer stations located throughout the house.
“They are always filled up. Upon entering, we always want them to clean their hands,” Knafler added.
There are also signs telling you how many people are allowed inside a room at once.
Guests have to wear their masks while inside.
The staff at the house are now required to wipe down props after someone touches them.
“So, we are constantly disinfecting and we’re use to doing that anyway because we see around 80,000 people a year.”
Knafler says she hasn’t seen close to that many people this year, but she’s not letting that damper her excitement for Christmas.
“It puts a smile on your face to see the ‘Christmas Story’ house and to see all the people coming and going and that definitely puts me in the Christmas spirit,” said Knafler.
