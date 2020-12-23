WKCTC outlines tentative plan for $15M gift

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - School leaders outlined a tentative plan for how West Kentucky Community and Technical College will use its $15 million gift.
WKCTC’s Board of Directors and the Paducah Junior College, Inc. Board of Trustees met during a virtual meeting on Monday, December 21.
Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated the money a week before to Paducah Junior College, Inc., which is the foundation for WKCTC. The donation is the largest gift from a single donor in the college’s history.
“I am recommending the following concept to the PJC Foundation Board, who will be managing the funds gifted by MacKenzie Scott, and to the WKCTC Board,” Dr. Reece said during the meeting. “The following concept is my vision of how the college can best align and meet MacKenzie Scott’s vision of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which aligns with my 30 years of work in diversity, and it includes underserved, historically diverse underrepresented populations, including African- Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians and lower socio-economic groups, including Caucasians in rural areas of our region.”
Dr. Reece said he had received a lot of questions about how the college would spend the gift. He said felt it was important to start the process by developing a conceptual framework as soon as possible.
“I believe the donor’s intent and vision is best utilized and maximized in seven key sectors for short term and long- term impact,” he said, adding that examples given in his framework were not “all-inclusive,” because he plans to get input from his cabinet, the boards and the college’s faculty, staff and students over the next few months.
The framework calls for the majority of funds - 81 percent or $12.2 million - to be endowed or invested to gain interest while keeping the principal intact to provide long-term, systemic impact.
A smaller portion of the funds - 19 percent or $2.75 million - would be used in the short-term to have significant, immediate impact.
The seven sectors described by Dr. Reece were:
- Sector 1 - Education which would include partnerships and support for WKCTC’s DEI Guarantee to offer scholarships and education enhancement initiatives, to address access, affordability and academic barriers to student success. It would include both secondary and post-secondary partnership such as working with Murray State University’s Paducah Campus, University of Kentucky College of Engineering, Paducah and Meharry and Fisk University.
- Sector 2 - Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Lower-socioeconomic Serving Organizations which would include immediate support for community partnerships with focus on organizations, like United Way and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, serving DEI populations and facing barriers to education and careers.
- Sector 3 - Rural Access (Hickman, Fulton, Fulton City, Carlisle, Ballard) which would focus on access and technology for lower socioeconomic populations and possibly address transportation challengers in rural parts of the region.
- Sector 4- Workforce training /Diverse and Small Business/Job readiness which could provide immediate support for businesses and employees, unemployed and underemployed through partnerships with area chambers of commerce and regional workforce partners.
- Sector 5- Student Success Academic Support Center which could incorporate a broader vision and comprehensive array of resources to launch a Student Success Academic Support Center, including additional diverse success Coaches who can model success for these students.
- Sector 6 - Student non-academic needs which would provide support for non-academic barriers faced by students
- Sector 7 - WKCTC Enrollment/Employee Morale which would include a one-time stipend/bonuses to full-time and part-time faculty and full-time staff, pending follow up and clarification with the donor’s representative and PJC legal counsel.
Dr. Reece said the unveiling of WKCTC’s DEI Guarantee will begin in January 2021 and continue through May.
He expected to have bi-weekly announcements about DEI organizations that will be receiving funds.
