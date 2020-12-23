A wet and windy Wednesday

Scattered showers will move in by the middle of the morning and continue to become more widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. Southerly winds will be strong through the day, with gusts up to 40mph possible. The winds will bring in milder weather, highs today will be back in the 50s. Behind the cold front tonight, it will turn much colder. Lows tonight will be in the 20s.
Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the 20s and 30s and feels like numbers will be in the teens and 20s most of the day. There is a chance for a few flurries on Thursday. Christmas will be sunny, but cold again. Feels like number on Christmas morning will be in the single digits in many areas with highs on in the upper 30s and lower 30s.
