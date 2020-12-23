Wanted man arrested by McCracken Co. deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with active warrants was taken into custody after deputies responded to a home on Tuesday night, December 22.
Eric R. Dawson, 41, of Kevil, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 600 block of Lovelaceville Florence Station Road west around 10:35 p.m.
They said it was reported Dawson was trying to forcibly get in the home.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, they say Dawson ran from the back door of the home into a field.
Deputies say he was known to have active warrants for bail jumping first degree and a failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. They also learned he was ordered to have no contact with the residents of the home.
Deputy Brad Lamb used his K-9 partner Sakal to track Dawson through the wooded area behind the home.
About 1 mile away from the home, deputies say K-9 Sakal found Dawson hiding in a ditch.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.