Turning much colder tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards the area and this is bringing scattered showers to much of the area. It is also bringing gusty winds to the Heartland with some areas receiving wind gusts over 35MPH. As the front moves through winds will turn out of the northwest and temperatures will fall sharply. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s in most areas with wind chill temperatures in the teens.
Christmas Eve will be partly sunny and cold. There may be a flurry or two in our eastern counties. Highs will reach the upper 20s far north to middle 30s south. The wind chill will remain in the upper teens and lower 20s for most of the day.
Christmas Day will start off very cold with lows near 10 in our northern counties to near 20 far south. Wind chill temperatures will drop below zero at times in our northern counties. We are watching a fast moving disturbance that will move across the area on Friday. This could produce a few flurries ion our eastern counties but no impact is expected. Highs on Christmas will range from the upper 20s north to the middle 30s south.
