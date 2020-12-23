Turning much colder tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards the area and this is bringing scattered showers to much of the area. It is also bringing gusty winds to the Heartland with some areas receiving wind gusts over 35MPH. As the front moves through winds will turn out of the northwest and temperatures will fall sharply. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s in most areas with wind chill temperatures in the teens.