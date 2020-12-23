S7HD reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Wednesday.
Those newly lost to the virus include: a female in her 60s in Alexander County, a female in her 80s in Hardin County, a female in her 80s in Johnson County, and a female in her 60s in Massac County.
There have been 69 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
S7HD also reported 80 newly recovered cases on Wednesday.
There are currently 1,348 active cases in the region.
To date, there have been 4,540 confirmed cases in the area.
