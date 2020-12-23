PSC sets intervention deadline in Spire Mo. case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a natural gas rate case filed by Spire Missouri, Inc. (Spire).
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than January 12, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
On December 11, 2020, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a net increase in its base distribution rates of approximately $65 million.
According to Spire, the effect of the proposed rates on the Company’s residential customers would be to raise the bill of a typical heating customer by an average of approximately $3.28 per month.
Spire provides natural gas service to approximately 1.17 million natural gas customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dade, DeKalb, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Howard, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, McDonald, Moniteau, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone, St. Charles, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Vernon and Warren.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.