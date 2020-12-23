Perry Co., Ill. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | December 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:13 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 41 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 949.

The diagnosed individuals include:

Six of these positive cases are located at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.

Females

o 3 under 15, 4 in their 20s, 1 in her 30s, 3 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 4 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s, 1 in her 80s, 1 in her 90s

Males

o 2 under 16, 2 in their 20s, 1 in his 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in his 70s, 1 in his 80s

There have are 439 active case.

There have been 1,463 confirmed in the county.

Forty-seven people have died.

