Parson orders lights at capitol to shine red and green

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and green beginning Thursday, December 24, 2020, through Friday, January 1, 2021.
The dome will light up red and green at sunset on Christmas Eve and remain lit until sunrise each day through New Year’s Day.
“Teresa and I want to wish everyone peace, health, and happiness in this season,” Governor Parson said. “Despite this year’s many challenges, there is still much to be thankful for. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
