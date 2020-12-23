2,953 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky reported more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 23.
As of 4 p.m., Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,953
- New deaths: 26
- Positivity rate: 8.35 percent
- Total deaths: 2,466
- Currently hospitalized: 1,644
- Currently in ICU: 413
- Currently on ventilator: 222
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Daviess.
Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 415.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 95-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Adair County; an 82-year-old man from Allen County; a 90-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bath County; an 85-year-old man from Carter County; an 85-year-old man from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Clinton County; an 89-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 85 and 89, from Fayette County; a 69-year-old man from Greenup County; two men, ages 73 and 89, from Harlan County; an 85-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman and two men, ages 66 and 90, from Jefferson County; a 69-year-old man from Letcher County; two women, ages 69 and 79, from Lincoln County; an 83-year-old man from Madison County; a 90-year-old woman from Mason County; and two women ages, 62 and 63, and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.
