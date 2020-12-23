Murray Police warn of COVID-19 vaccine scams

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released information regarding recent scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Murray Police Department has not received any reports of these scams affecting the community yet, however, they want everyone to be aware.
The FBI is warning against offers to pay to get early access to a vaccine, to pay to get put on a waiting list, or requiring individuals to pay out of pocket for the vaccine.
They also warn against unsolicited calls trying to obtain any of your personal information in order to obtain the vaccine or any advertisements on social media for the vaccine.
The FBI recommends consulting with your state’s health department, FDA, or your primary care physician with questions about the vaccine or to get information about distribution channels and only getting the vaccine from those channels.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.