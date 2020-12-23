Jackson Co. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – three under ten, one teen, five in their twenties, two in their thirties, one in her fifties, and one in her seventies
• Male – one under ten, two teens, five in their twenties, four in their thirties, six in their forties, one in his fifties, and one in his sixties
There are 379 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 3,499 cases in the county, including 54 related deaths.
Twenty-one individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 3,066 individuals.
