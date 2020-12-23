Health officials warn against large holiday gatherings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With coronavirus cases surging, health officials are urging people to limit their holiday gatherings this year.
They say just because you test negative, doesn’t always mean you’re in the clear.
The rapid COVID-19 tests are in high demand at one Cape Girardeau pharmacy.
“Our schedule here at John’s pharmacy is almost completely booked,” Abe Funk said.
Co-owner, Abe Funk said it’s because people want to know if they’re healthy enough to be around family for the holidays.
“They want to make sure that they’re good and that their safe and that they’re not going to put their loved ones at risk,” Funk said.
Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center explained why testing negative doesn’t always mean you don’t have the virus.
“You may not have enough of that viral load in your system to actually pop a positive test, so you could very well still be contagious and still be infected but you’re not going to test positive until a few days later,” Davis said.
That’s why she recommends you still take precautions.
“Continue to practice those things- staying six feet away from those not in your family and wearing those masks is really really important during this time,” Davis said.
Funk said even though his pharmacy is booked for testing Christmas week, there are others in the area that do have openings.
Dille’s Discount Pharmacy
Jones Pharmacy
MediCenter Pharmacy in Jackson
Scott City Medicap
Chaffee Drug Store
Twin City Marble Hill
MediCenter Pharmacy in Sikeston
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.