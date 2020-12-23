Hamilton Co. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
- 1 Male in their 30′s
- 1 Female in their 30′s
- 2 Females in their 40′s
- 1 Male in their 50′s
- 2 Males in their 60′s
- 1 Female in their 70′s
- 1 Female in their 90′s
There have been 528 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- 10 people who were a positive lab-confirmed have died.
- 480 people have recovered.
- 36 people are currently isolating at home.
- 2 person currently hospitalized.
