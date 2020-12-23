Gov. Parson announces appointment of new Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney

REYNOLDS COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Ginger Koller Joyner as the Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joyner will fill the vacancy created by the election of Michael Randazzo to Circuit Judge.
The appointment will become effective January 4, 2020.
Joyner is currently self-employed at Joyner Law, LLC.
She holds several postsecondary degrees from Missouri State University, William Woods University, and Southwest Baptist University as well as a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.
