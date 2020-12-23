Egyptian Health Dept. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | December 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 4:27 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 23, 2020, of 81 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 3 in their 20′s, 2 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 5 in their 50′s, 4 in their 60′s, 2 in their 70′s, 4 in their 80′s

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 3 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 2 in their 70′s, 5 in their 80′s, 1 in their 90′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

o Male: 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s

White County

o Female: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 2 in their 70′s, 1 in their 80′s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 4 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 2 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,762 lab confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,127 lab-confirmed positives, including 16 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 332 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

