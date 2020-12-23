Egyptian Health Dept. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 3 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 2 in their 70′s, 5 in their 80′s, 1 in their 90′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress