Eastbound lanes of I-24 blocked after SEMI truck fire at 55.5mm

LYON-CALDWELL COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked for cleanup after a SEMI fire at the 55.5 mile marker.
It happened a little after midnight on Wednesday, December 23. The closure is near the Lyon-Caldwell County line.
Just before 6 a.m., crews were still working to clean up the debris from the burned truck.
The estimated duration was extended to about noon on Wednesday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling soybean oil.
They said early reports indicated the trailer’s brakes may have overheated, catching the truck on fire.
Multiple emergency agencies responded.
KYTC engineers will be assessing the condition of the damaged concrete pavement after daylight to make a plan for restoring traffic.
A detour was established via the KY 293 Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange to KY 93 south with traffic returning to the I-24 eastbound lanes at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange.
KYTC said caution is required along the detour due to heavy traffic flow.
