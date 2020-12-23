Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to high winds.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23.
Captain Jeremy Newsom reported sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to four miles per hour at the ferry crossing.
The ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
