Cape apartment complex gets makeover

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local apartment complex is getting a makeover.
Following an extremely competitive selection process, Lindenwood senior apartments were awarded a tax credit for rehabilitation from the Missouri housing development commission.
“We’re just excited about it. We think it’s a great story all the way around. It’s a feel-good situation,” said Tim Sansone.
Sansone is the principal of the Sansone Group.
He says his father built Lindenwood Apartments back in 1983.
“It was always a very successful project. Like anything the last few years, you know the regular maintenance and preventative maintenance starts catching up with you and the property starts getting old and starts needing some pretty significant capital investments,” he said.
Which eventually came from the Missouri housing development commission tax credit and developer, Chad Hartle.
“I plan on totally rehabilitating these apartments,” said Hartle.
He will add new appliances, central heating and cooling and more.
“There are also some deficiencies in fire protection. The community areas have sprinkler systems, the units themselves do not. So, we will be installing fire protection into all of the units,” he said.
Melissa Stickel is the executive director over apartment services and says, Lindenwood will get more than just a physical renovation.
“Once this project is complete, the area behind me will transform into a resource center where our agency will be able to provide supportive services for all the residence of Lindenwood,” said Stickel.
They will include a full-time case manager and service coordinator onsite to help seniors with an enhanced quality of life.
Hartle tells KFVS12 the acquisition rehabilitation of the linden wood apartments should be complete by the middle of 2022.
