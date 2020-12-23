Beloved pastor for ‘Christian Worship Hour’ dies at 99

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pastor Harold E. Salem, founder of the Christian Worship Hour, died on Friday morning surrounded by his family in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
He was 99 years old.
The funeral service for Pastor Salem was at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23.
Born near Belle Fourche, South Dakota, he earned his bachelors, masters and Doctor of Ministry degrees and pastored two churches, as well as his television congregation, for more than 76 years in the ministry.
In 1979, he became an early pioneer in using television to spread his message through the weekly broadcast of the Christian Worship Hour, which is now one of the oldest, continuous broadcasts in America.
Pastor Salem became well known for his love and concern for seniors in America, with the Christian Worship Hour becoming the home church for shut-ins, the needy and many more people around the world.
“Pastor Salem has been a part of my life for nearly 63 years,” said Bill Edwards, president of Christian Worship Hour. “I have experienced his remarkable, un-wavering dedication to bringing God’s message of forgiveness, love and a heavenly eternity to all people...it is truly extraordinary! His influence will live on forever.”
The weekly broadcast will continue after his death.
It airs on The Heartland’s CW WQWQ-TV on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.