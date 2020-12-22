Sunny today, tracking rain on Wednesday

Lots of sunshine expected again today, but temperatures won’t be quite as mild as they were on Monday. Highs today will mainly be in the lower to mid 50s. Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight hours. Scattered rain will move in on Wednesday and continue through the evening hours. Much colder air will move in behind the rain and set us up for a very cold Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Many areas may not even break the freezing mark both days.