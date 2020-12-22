2 Southern Seven Head Start Centers receive donation

MOUNDS & CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 18, representatives from the Cairo Elks, Cairo Masonic Lodge, Cairo Rotary and the Cairo Post Office combined resources to help meet a growing need in their community.
The Mounds and Cairo S7HS centers each received $1,750; some of which the organizations used to purchase toys for the centers.
The remaining funds will be used by Head Start to purchase cleaning supplies for the centers, as well as food for several families with children enrolled in the program.
In late November, all eleven S7HS centers closed in response to the growing concern for the health, wellness, and safety of all Head Start staff, children, and families as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Southern Illinois.
Head Start continues to work with families through remote learning and provide services as needed.
Classes are scheduled to resume on January 5.
“This has been a very challenging year for children, their families and staff of Head Start,” said Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven. “We appreciate this and the countless other offerings of support given to each of the 11 Southern Seven Head Start centers throughout this pandemic.”
Impacted families are reminded that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org.
