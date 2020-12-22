Soup kitchen provides Christmas meals for Cairo residents

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A soup kitchen called the Kitchen Table in Cairo provided more than a hundred Christmas dinner meals for those that came by on Tuesday.
The Kitchen Table is a program through the Daystar Community Program which feeds people meals during the week.
Due to COVID regulations, Cairo residents could only pick up their meal instead of eating it there.
However, they were very thankful for the food.
“We don’t have stores and it’s hard to get to places, like going to Paducah and Charleston,” Otha Royster said. “The only place we have around here is a dollar store and that takes the bulk of our welfare. So, you have to go to the stores, and you have to pay people to get to those stores.”
Head cook of the program James Petty said it’s nice to be able to give them a meal and let them know they are here for them.
“Unfortunately, not everyone can afford a meal, so we’re just here just to help out with the church,” Petty said.
“A lot of people, this will be their only meal today,” Daystar Community Program Director Sherry Miller said. “So, we try to give them total nourishment and provide a friendship here that they know that they can come and receive.”
The meal consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, and drinks.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.