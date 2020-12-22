SI AIDS Coalition looking for donations and sponsors

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) - This Holiday Season the Southern Illinois Aids Coalition is looking for donations and sponsors to support ten more households across ten Southern Illinois counties, including Jackson, Johnson, and Saline, Franklin, Gallatin, Wayne and White counties with half of them having children under 18.
VP of Finance for the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition LaGina Crim says the sooner people can help the faster they can put a smile on someone’s face.
“We make sure we focus on their needs and then look at a few wants that they have and that sort of again brings some home to them, brings some security,” said Crim.
Crim also says gift cards for groceries and gas can be used by the individuals in need.
If you wanting to sponsor a house call 812-480-0204 or email SIAIDSCo@gmail.com.
If you are wanting to donate you can at TSAGL.org/donate.html
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.