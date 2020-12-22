Saint Francis begins vaccinating frontline healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System began vaccinating patient-facing, frontline healthcare workers on Friday, December 18.
More than 330 Saint Francis colleagues were vaccinated thanks to Broadway Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.
In accordance with the phased vaccination approach from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Saint Francis is taking a risk-stratified approach across the entire Healthcare System, distributing the vaccine first to colleagues who are in close contact with COVID-positive or assumed positive patients.
Saint Francis will vaccinate an additional 200-plus colleagues at the Medical Center Tuesday, December 22.
Saint Francis will begin vaccinating colleagues at Medical Partner clinics across the region on Wednesday, December 23, beginning first with clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff.
Additional colleagues at the Medical Center and Medical Partners clinics will be vaccinated next week.
Due to the CDC’s phased prioritization process, it may take several months before the vaccine is available to the general public.
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or are interested in receiving it, please contact your local health department.
