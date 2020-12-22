Rotary District 6510 elects new District Governor Nominee Designate

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Christopher H. Lyons, a member of the Centralia Rotary Club, was elected as the District Governor Nominee Designate for Rotary District 6510.
The election was held recently via electronic means.
This year’s district conference was delayed due to COVID travel and meeting restrictions.
Chris was born in Evanston, IL and lived in Illinois until attending Murray State University in Kentucky.
After graduating with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology, he joined the US Air Force and maintained worldwide qualification while flying the C-130 cargo transport aircraft.
He retired from the Air Force in 2010 after serving over 26 years and settled in Walnut Hill, IL.
He and his wife, Crystal, raise and sell Murray Grey grassfed beef cattle in a small-farm operation.
He joined the Centralia Rotary Club in 2011.
While in Rotary, Chris has served his club on the Board of Directors and as their president in 2016-2017.
Chris developed a Facebook page for the club and researched and posted their 100-year history on it with over 400 historical pictures and articles.
At the District level, Chris has served as an Assistant Governor, the Assistant Governor Coordinator, a member of the District Membership Team, and a member of the District Innovative Clubs Committee.
At the Zone level, Chris has served as a team member on the Zone 30/31 Membership Initiative Committee and as a District member of the Zone Innovative Clubs Committee.
Chris is an avid supporter of the Rotary Foundation and is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow.
He enjoys farming, his animals, and computer technology.
He and Crystal have two children, both of whom are in the military.
They have five grandchildren and love to travel to see them when they can.
Chris is eager to serve the district in his new position while promoting membership growth, supporting The Rotary Foundation, encouraging participation in the many great service opportunities Rotary has to offer.
