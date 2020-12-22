Rain moving into the Heartland tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving our way and big changes will follow tomorrow. For this evening we will see clouds increase late with mild temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 40s shortly after midnight with slowly rising temperatures towards morning.
Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing. Highs will reach the middle 50s out ahead of this front. Behind the front we will see falling temperatures as much colder air moves into the area. Right now it appears the moisture will be out of the area by the time the cold air moves int so snow seems unlikely. There may be a brief time where a few snow flakes could mix in but this will likely not amount to ant impact.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much colder. We may see a few snow flurries on Christmas Eve but no accumulation is expected. The big story will be wind chill temperatures with readings in the teens for much of the day Thursday. By Christmas morning wind chill temperatures will likely be in the single digits.
