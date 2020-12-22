Police arrest burglary suspect in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 22 at approximately 3:05 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a call of an unwanted subject at an individual’s residence.
Through investigation, officers learned that prior to the call, Audrey Albritten (31) of Murray, had entered the residence without permission and injured the resident’s dog.
Albritten was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Albritten was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree.
