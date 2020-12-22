Person of interest in custody, 1 person dead after Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody after a deadly shooting.
Poplar Bluff police responded to a home in the 800 block of Valley Street around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22 after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.
They said they found a woman, later identified as Tanika Trice, 30, of Poplar Bluff, lying in the driveway of the home.
Trice was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person of interest was taken into custody and is being held on un-related charges; however, police say future charges relating to this investigation are expected.
The investigation into this incident is on-going and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
