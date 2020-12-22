Perry Co., Ill. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 12 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Four of these positive cases are located at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.
The newly diagnosed individuals include:
Females
o 1 under 15, 2 in their 30s, 1 in her 40s
Males
o 1 in his 40s, 1 in his 50s, 1 in his 60s, 1 in his 70s
The health department also reported the death of a female in her 90s on Tuesday.
To date, there have been 1,908 confirmed cases.
1,443 have recovered and 47 people have died.
There are 418 active cases in the county.
