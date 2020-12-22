Paducah man arrested after shooting at girlfriend’s home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after he fired several gunshots at his girlfriend’s home, grazing her ankle and a striking a car.
The 19-year-old victim called police about 1:40 a.m. on December 22.
She said she had been at her boyfriend’s apartment and they had argued.
She said she had just gotten home and was outside near her grandmother’s car when she saw her boyfriend, Bryan Davis, 21, pull up in front of the home and stop.
She said Davis fired several gunshots in her direction and left.
Officers found four bullet holes in the car and one in a metal pail.
One of the bullets grazed the victim’s right ankle.
She was treated at the scene by Mercy Ambulance and Paducah Fire Department personnel, but did not go to the hospital.
Davis was located at his home on Elmdale Road.
He was interviewed and told officers where the firearm was located.
Officers served a search warrant at Davis’ home and found the firearm where Davis said it would be.
He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault – domestic violence and first-degree criminal mischief and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
