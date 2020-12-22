Paducah City Hall and other city facilities closed to the public until January 11

“All of our efforts are to keep our employees and the public safe and healthy. By extending the closure of City Hall and other facilities until January 11, we are mirroring the date recently announced by McCracken County,” said City Manager Jim Arndt. “We are looking forward to being able to provide in-person service delivery; however, until then, please know that the City’s team of employees are working to maintain excellent customer service through virtual meetings, phone calls, emails, and online.”