Paducah City Hall and other city facilities closed to the public until January 11

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah’s City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street and other City buildings will continue to be closed to the public until Monday, January 11.
The City is monitoring the status of COVID-19 in McCracken County and during the first week of January, the City will reassess the situation to determine if the closure needs to be continued.
“All of our efforts are to keep our employees and the public safe and healthy. By extending the closure of City Hall and other facilities until January 11, we are mirroring the date recently announced by McCracken County,” said City Manager Jim Arndt. “We are looking forward to being able to provide in-person service delivery; however, until then, please know that the City’s team of employees are working to maintain excellent customer service through virtual meetings, phone calls, emails, and online.”
City of Paducah facilities including City Hall, the lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices are closed to the public.
These facilities have been closed to the public since November 20.
“Each day, I’m encouraged by the news of the vaccine distribution. However, this is not the time to relax our efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Holiday gatherings still need to be small with thoughtful attention on protecting each other by wearing masks, washing our hands, and maintaining appropriate distance,” said Arndt.
City of Paducah holidays are December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.
