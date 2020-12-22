6,239 new cases of COVID-19, 116 additional deaths in Ill.

By Amber Ruch | December 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 12:56 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 deaths in the state, as of Tuesday, December 22.

Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois:

  • Franklin County - 1 man in his 60s and 1 woman in her 80s
  • Jackson County - 1 woman over 100
  • Massac County - 1 woman over 100
  • Perry County - 1 man in his 80s

Currently, IDPH reported a total of 911,308 cases including 15,414 deaths.

A total of 12,605,743 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

As of Monday night, a total of 4,571 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 15-21 was 9 percent.

