3 more deaths, 27 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, three in their twenties, one in her thirties, three in their forties, one in her sixties, and two in their seventies
• Male – two under ten, two in their twenties, seven in their thirties, one in his forties, one in his sixties, one in his seventies, and two in their eighties
The health department also reported three additional deaths; one female in her seventies, one female in her nineties, and one female over one-hundred.
There are currently 367 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 3,466 cases in the county, including 54 related deaths.
Forty-one individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 3,045 individuals.
