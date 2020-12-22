Marion VA to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Medical Center will begin distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, December 23.
“The Marion VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veteran community living center and inpatient rehabilitation residents initially,” said R. Todd Wright. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
The Marion VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine. That need was established by the CDC’s 1A prioritization and a site’s capacity to store the vaccine at -20 degrees Celsius.
The vaccine is distributed in two doses, 28 days apart.
They say the side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and do not last long.
Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, the VA said employees and veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.
As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
Veterans can click here for more information.
The VA launched the website on Dec. 11.
