Gov. Beshear: Second delivery of Moderna vaccine will be 12K less than planned

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 203 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 109 are in Daviess County, 42 are in Henderson County, 26 are in Ohio County, 12 are in Union County, six are in Hancock County, and there are four new cases in both McLean and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say those COVID-19 related deaths include three residents of Ohio and two residents of Webster County.
The district has recorded a total of 11,623 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 8,578 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 89 total deaths and 39 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 2,456 total confirmed cases. Of those cases, 1,632 people have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 735 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 5,124 cases, 76 deaths, 3,655 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,806 cases, 33 deaths, 1,559 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,456 cases, 89 deaths, 1,545 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,409 cases, 30 deaths, 1,064 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,671 cases, 47 deaths, 1,981 recovered
- Webster Co. - 668 cases, 13 deaths, 516 recovered
- McLean Co. - 499 cases, 21 deaths, 377 recovered
- Union Co. - 871 cases, 9 deaths, 694 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 381 cases, 12 deaths, 283 recovered
Kentucky Governor Beshear held a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.
He says the second delivery of the Moderna vaccine is going to be 12,000 less than originally planned.
Governor Beshear reports 3,057 new cases, bringing the total in the Commonwealth to 247,344 confirmed cases.
The positivity rate sits at 8.48%.
The Governor reports 28 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,440 deaths.
You can watch it live below.
Governor Andy Beshear rolled up his sleeve for the vaccine Tuesday morning.
The Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear, along with other state leaders, were vaccinated Tuesday morning to help demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines.
During a call with the director of CDC Monday, he recommended all governors get the vaccine as soon as possible.
You can watch the governor and state leaders get their vaccinations below.
