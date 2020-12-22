IDOT announces additional $300K in funding for southern Ill. multi-modal station

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced an additional $300,000 in state funding will go to the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station project.
The money is from the Illinois Department of Transportation and boost its contribution to SIMMS to $2.8 million.
“The City of Carbondale has been working with IDOT’s Transit office since 2015 to plan for the project, and appreciate their long-term commitment to the City. Together with our BUILD grant that was awarded in 2019, the City has now secured $16.8 million in funding for SIMMS,” said City Manager Gary Williams.
The grant money will be used for the design and construction of the center, as well as the demolition of the existing Amtrak station.
Construction on the transportation center is expected to begin in spring 2022 and be finished in spring 2024.
It will be located in Downtown Carbondale on the east side of South Illinois Avenue.
