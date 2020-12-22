Hamilton Co. reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

Hamilton Co. reports 7 more COVID-19 cases
The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (Source: WAFF News)
By Jessica Ladd | December 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:59 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One male in their 20s

One male in their 30s

One female in their 40s

One male in their 40s

One males in their 50s

One female in their 60s

There have been 519 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • Ten people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
  • 472 people have recovered.
  • 34 people are currently isolating at home.
  • Three people currently hospitalized

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.