Hamilton Co. reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
One male in their 20s
One male in their 30s
One female in their 40s
One male in their 40s
One males in their 50s
One female in their 60s
There have been 519 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Ten people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
- 472 people have recovered.
- 34 people are currently isolating at home.
- Three people currently hospitalized
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.