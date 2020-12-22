LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22.
Beshear and other state leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 22.
Along with the governor, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr.; House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, the heads of the three branches of Kentucky government, received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and J. Michael Brown, the secretary of the executive cabinet received their initial dose of the vaccine.
Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear also received the vaccine. The governor said his children will be vaccinated when it is approved for children.
The first vaccinations in the state were on December 14, when the first round of hospitals began receiving and administering 38,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line health care workers.
On Monday, Dec. 21, long-term care facility residents and staff started receiving the Pfizer vaccine through Walgreens and CVS, which have an agreement with the federal government.
The governor said this week, about 80 regional hospitals and more than 90 local health departments are receiving more than 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended during a call Monday with governors that all governors be vaccinated in public as soon as possible.
As of Tuesday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to more than 7,300 Kentuckians, predominantly health care workers. With both vaccines, a second dose is required about three weeks later.
Governor Beshear said Kentucky is expecting more than 150,000 doses of vaccine before the end of the month, with the second dose coming for each about three weeks later.
