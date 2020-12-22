Gas prices in Mo. spike ahead of holidays

By Amber Ruch | December 22, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:34 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - AAA is reporting Missouri gas prices, statewide, are rising ahead of the holidays.

As of Tuesday, December 22, the average price for gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.94. That’s 8 cents more than the week before.

Compared to a year ago, gas was $2.20 a gallon for the same fuel.

Gas in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday was lower than the state average at $1.91. However, it was still 4 cents more than the week before.

Who was paying the most? That would be Kansas City, Mo. at $1.97 and St. Louis, Mo. right behind with $1.96 a gallon.

Missouri weekend gas watch from AAA.
Missouri weekend gas watch from AAA. (Source: AAA)

According to AAA, Missouri’s statewide gas price average has been below $2 for 282 days, the longest consecutive streak since 2005.

They say two factors led to the increase in gas prices recently: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply.

AAA Gas Prices ranked Missouri the third lowest in the country for gas prices. At number one was Mississippi with $1.91 and then Louisiana at number two with $1.94.

